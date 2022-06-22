Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is featuring two Pets of the Week. They are male cats Joey, 8, and Charlie, 9, whose owner recently passed away. They are looking to go to the same forever home, so the adoption fee is $45 for the pair. Joey is a domestic short hair cat and Charlie is a domestic long hair cat. Both are litter box trained, are current on their vaccinations and have been neutered. For more information on Joey and Charlie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

