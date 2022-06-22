City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

June 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

June 30 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

July 11 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

July 18 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

June 23 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

July 11-- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

July 13-- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

July 13-- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

July 21 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.