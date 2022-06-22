Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25





Ongoing

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply to participate in the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

June 23

• The City of Bella Vista Tourism, Veterans Wall of Honor and Pig Trail Harley Davidson are hosting the special event Lace, Grace and Gears June 23-26. Over 500 female motorcyclists from all over the U.S. are expected for this event. Special tours for them have been planned in Bella Vista. There will be a guided tour of Cooper's Chapel and lunch. Then tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, by Veteran's Council Members. Pig Trail Harley Davidson in Rogers has sponsored this event for a number of years as a fundraiser for local charities. More information may be found at pigtrailhd.com

June 25

• The Benton County Master Gardeners will hold an education event on Saturday, June 25, at the Helping Hands Garden at 10 a.m. in Bentonville. Speakers will be Hajnal and Jeremy Nelc. Helping Hands is located at 320 Airport Road in Bentonville. All are invited.

Some beds in the Helping Hands Garden are adopted by specific Master Gardeners who should be present to explain what they are growing and how they are caring for it. The entire garden will be open for tours. Produce from the Helping Hands Garden is given away at the Helping Hands food pantry.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

June 26

• The Home of the Brave, a musical celebration scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will be held Sunday, June 26. The event will feature a combined choir and orchestra performing under the direction of Randy Allison. Admissio nis free but tickets will be required. Reservations can be made online at bvlutheran.com. Tickets can be picked up at the church office. There will be refreshments following the concert. A free will offering will be taken to benefit the Bella Vista Courtesy Van.

July 3

• The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the city of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Sunday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road. The display is open to the public, and members of the Bella Vista Police Department will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m. Parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

Fireworks Rules: By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m.-midnight July 3-5 on private property with the property owner's consent; fireworks of any kind are not allowed if there is an active burn ban in the city; no fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed; use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks; be courteous and respectful to your neighbors; and pick up all trash afterward.

• July 3rd Family Fireworks Event at Lakepoint -- $38/adult ticket, $15/child ticket, 12 and under. Ticket includes live entertainment by FLASH, a full buffet, a drink ticket, bounce house and games for kids, parking pass for four people and fireworks at 9:30. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets on sale at Lakepoint or BV Bar & Grill, or call 479-855-8110.

Skip the line: $200/VIP tables available near the water, with umbrella, private server, one extra drink ticket, appetizers and early 5 p.m. access. For more information call 479-855-8111.

Buffet menu includes chef's beef carving station, fried and roasted chicken, BBQ pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw and dessert.

July 4

• The Bella Vista Community Band concert begins at 7 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park.

July 9

• The United Lutheran Church will hold its next International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with Italian food. The menu will include ziti with beef, caesar salad, bread and Italian wedding cake. Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be eat in or grab n' go. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-noon.



