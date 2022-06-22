LETTER: Your Bella Vista Recycle Center

On behalf of the staff and the volunteer governing Board at your Bella Vista Recycle Center, we wish to express our gratitude for the continued support of all the Bella Vista residents who continue to bring their recyclables, sort them properly in the correct bins, and enable us to remain in business. While many recycle centers closed or drastically reduced their services, with your support we have remained open continuously through these "covid times."

As a reminder, we are a non-profit 501(c) 3, we donate 100% of net proceeds from sales of recyclables to other area non-profits, are open every day except Sundays and major holidays, and have staff on hand from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. if you need assistance. Because of your support we are able to process and sell over 5 million pounds of recyclables each year which would otherwise end up in landfills.

We would be glad to provide a tour of our operations to anyone or any group interested, and we can be reached at 479-876-5343, or please visit our website at: bellavistarecycles.org.

Thank you,

Paul Poulides

Bella Vista