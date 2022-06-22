LETTER: Extravaganza of treasured places

To commemorate the 50th anniversary and to showcase some of Bella Vista's gardens the Bella Vista Garden Club recently held a Garden Extravaganza Garden Walk. Each of the gardens provided visitors with a deeper understanding of the plants and flowers that grow well in our "unusual" soil. Each garden also had a different theme which was developed in the surroundings and plantings of each garden. This could not have been possible without the many, many hours of labor and love that each gardener put into their treasured places.

The gardeners were Rich Fletcher, Meditation Garden; Geri Hoerner, Oak Leaf Acre; Ginny Vance, America the Beautiful; Jim Richardson, Pollinator Garden; Teresa Mohling, Power of Three; Tony LiCausi, Italian Renaissance Garden; and Joal Miler, Backyard Retreat.

Thank you to our gardeners, many volunteers and to our Bella Vista community for helping with this endeavor. Profits fund our student scholarships and Bella Vista charities and nonprofits.

Pat Meyer

2021-2023 BVGC President