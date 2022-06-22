Land being tested for fire tower

A potential site for the city of Bella Vista's new fire training tower is being tested, according to Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp.

She said originally a site had been chosen on the south side of the city, however, it was in a flood zone, and after some testing it was determined that it would not support the fire tower. The second site is 2.99 acres and is under contract with Cooper Communities, Inc., she said. It is located between Village Wastewater and the Allied waste transfer station. The city has put down $10,000 as earnest money.

The city is having the property tested by doing soil boring to see what lies under the ground, Lapp said. Near that location was the site of a former landfill that started in the 1970s. The soil boring will determine if there is anything left from the landfill. If there is evidence of the landfill, the land will be unusable. If the land is determined to be usable, the price will be $112,125, Lapp said.

If the soil tests come back good, ground would be broken in July and it would take six to eight months to build the facility. There would be a two apparatus bay, some classrooms, a kitchen, three offices and a place for firefighters to shower -- totaling 4,000 to 5,000 square feet. In addition to that would be a five story tower and attached to it would be a multipurpose burning area. The tower would not necessarily be for burn training but also for ropes, rescue, ladder training and confined space training, while the building next to it would be for burn training.

Lapp explained the reason the whole tower would not be for burning is because specific materials have to be used in construction, and it would be very expensive. She said the burning facility would be able to support class A and class B burns. Class A burns are when items like paper or wood burn. Class B burns are when combustible fuels burn. Both types must be attacked differently, she said.

The facility would also have adequate space that supports truck weight for driver training, she said. Firefighters must re-certify on trucks every year. The facility would also be used for hose training, pump training and other things that "take space," she said.