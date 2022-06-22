It’s easy to find things to brag about in Bella Vista





Welcome to Bella Vista Proud, a special addition to our regular edition.

This is my first Bella Vista Proud section to put together (with much help from our terrific staff) as managing editor of The Weekly Vista, and when I began thinking about content for this year's section I decided to run with the idea that immediately popped into my head when I was asked what kind of a theme around which we would center this year's section.

The city's hard-working, generous volunteers? The city's natural beauty seen every day in the land, lakes, vistas, birds and wildlife? How about the wonderful, friendly people of Bella Vista? Or maybe the local business owners who love helping those in the community thrive and succeed as much as they do their own businesses?

When I think of the Bella Vista Proud concept I think of all these things. I knew we would have no problem filling the pages of the 2022 edition with many wonderful stories of subjects that make us proud to be a part of this community.

Just as quickly, though, I realized the bad news that more often than not follows any good.

The bad news was that we only had 12 pages in which to tell the stories of all the things that make us Bella Vista Proud.

I don't know exactly how many pages it would take to properly tell those stories. I quickly found out it would be more than a dozen -- dozens of dozens, more like it -- so we pared it down to organizations that receive a lot of community support, groups that do a lot of good in our community, things that make us proud to live here, work here and play here, things we love sharing with those who aren't as fortunate to be able to interact with everything Bella Vista.

In this special section you'll find stories about the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Historical Museum, the Public Library and Boys and Girls Club, the Farmers Market and Courtesy Van, the Property Owners Association, and stories and photos highlighting the strengths of the city's public safety departments.

But please don't think for one moment this is all we have to be proud of here in Bella Vista, or that these organizations carry more importance than the other wonderful organizations, charities and businesses in our community.

Had space permitted, we would have been talking in detail about the 100-plus miles of trails that are enjoyed on a daily basis by riders, runners and hikers living both in and out of the city limits and the crowds these trails bring to our community. There would be stories about our many artists who produce an extensive variety of artwork for their neighbors to enjoy. Or the myriad of clubs within the POA and all the great projects they produce and contribute to as well as the variety of programs that have been established to help the large population of veterans living in this city.

I think you get the idea. There are so many things in this community that make us Bella Vista Proud. We here at The Weekly Vista will continue to bang the drum for these clubs, businesses, organizations and individuals, if not in a a special section then in the 52 editions we publish through the course of the year.

We here at The Weekly Vista are Bella Vista Proud and happy to bring you this small glimpse into some of the reasons why we are that way. We hope you are, too. After all, there are dozens of dozens of reasons why you should be Bella Vista Proud.

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista.




