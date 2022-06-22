Historical Museum preserves heritage of Bella Vista





The Bella Vista Historical Museum is operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society, which was founded in 1976, growing out of the Bicentennial celebration that year. The mission of the Historical Society is to "discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with our community's heritage."

The Historical Society originally met upstairs in the meeting room of the Hill 'n Dale restaurant, which was located at the northeast corner of Lake Bella Vista. After a few years, the members started thinking about opening their own building. They checked out several places but none quite fit the bill. Then Cooper Communities offered them a parcel of land near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next to the old farmhouse to which the American Legion had moved in 1981 after Cooper offered them that property.

A big fundraising drive was started, which resulted in the construction of a modular building in 1984 with a formal public opening in the spring of 1985. The original building consisted of a large exhibit room, a smaller room used for storage and as an office, a small kitchen and two bathrooms.

The decision was made to add a meeting room to the east side of the building and that opened in 1995.

During the winter of 2013-14, Carole Harter, the society's president at the time, arranged for the museum to be the recipient of several large exhibit cases which had been put in storage by the Walmart 5 & 10 museum in Bentonville following its remodeling, for any nonprofit that wanted them.

Those large exhibit cabinets put the Bella Vista museum on an entirely new path. They were moved into the meeting room, and the decision was then made to separate the museum's exhibits into two 50-year eras. The original exhibit room was named the Linebarger Room, after the founders of the summer resort in 1917, and was set up with exhibits from the 1915-1964 era. The room that was formerly used only for meetings or programs became the Cooper Room, after John Cooper, Sr., who opened Bella Vista Village in 1965, with exhibits from 1965-forward lining the walls.

Another room was added to the north end of the museum in 2015. That room became another exhibit room, also holding exhibits from the 1915-1964 era, including one on E.L. Keith, who bought the summer resort from the Linebargers in 1952, and sold it to John Cooper, Sr., in 1964. Space was also carved out of that room for the society's office. The original office area was converted into a gift shop.

Two significant events happened at the museum in 2019. First, an old settler's cabin was moved to the museum grounds in March, donated by Scott and Angie Butler. It was originally built by C.C. Cooper (no relation to John Cooper) just inside what is now the Highlands gate about 1912 and moved in 1974 by Paul Parish to his backyard alongside Lake Avalon. It was purchased by the Butlers following Parish's death in 1997.

Secondly, in 2019, the Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable was founded under the umbrella of the Historical Society. It began holding monthly meetings at the museum in May 2019 and has continued since then except for several months in 2020 when the museum was closed due to covid.

The Historical Society obtained ownership of the old Linebarger water tank on Cunningham Drive in 2015, which property volunteers now maintain. It also became the owner of Summit Cemetery in the Metfield area in 2018. During the museum closure in 2020, volunteers took on other historic cemeteries to maintain, including Beavers, Funk, Donovan/Nott and Mills, and that work continues.

Today the museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Its funding comes from donations and membership fees, grants, gift shop sales and from the city of Bella Vista with in-kind services donated by the Property Owners Association. Admission is free. Two volunteer docents work each shift, and more docents are needed to complete the staffing. Anyone interested in becoming a docent is asked to contact Jill Werner, at [email protected], or by phone at 479-721-3122.



