The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fly Tying demonstrations

by Bennett Horne | June 22, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Members of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club were on hand during the Artistry in Wood Show held June 10-11 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium to demonstrate fly tying techniques and talk about the club and the many projects it supports. Some of the members participating in the show were (front row, from left) Ray Atkinson; Gary Rowland; Gary Henderson; (back) Sandy Allen; and Donnie Roberts.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Members of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club were on hand during the Artistry in Wood Show held June 10-11 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium to demonstrate fly tying techniques and talk about the club and the many projects it supports. Some of the members participating in the show were (front row, from left) Ray Atkinson; Gary Rowland; Gary Henderson; (back) Sandy Allen; and Donnie Roberts.


Print Headline: Fly Tying demonstrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT