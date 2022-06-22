Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Members of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club were on hand during the Artistry in Wood Show held June 10-11 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium to demonstrate fly tying techniques and talk about the club and the many projects it supports. Some of the members participating in the show were (front row, from left) Ray Atkinson; Gary Rowland; Gary Henderson; (back) Sandy Allen; and Donnie Roberts.

Print Headline: Fly Tying demonstrations

