Farmers Market offers homegrown, handmade variety

When Samantha Moser took over the Bella Vista Farmers Market in 2017, she didn't realize it would take over her life each summer. Now, her children spend every Sunday among the farmers, crafters and musicians who make up the market each week. And the family stops at every farmers market they come across when they travel.

"It's my labor of love," she said. "I always say I'm not doing it again, but I always do."

Bella Vista's Farmers Market is one of the newest in the region. It started in 2016 and is held on Sundays, which give the vendors the chance to also sell at one of the surrounding Saturday markets and customers another weekend venue for purchasing home grown and home made products.

The hours -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- were set so people can shop either before or after church.

The market has changed locations a couple of times over the years, but officials are happy with the current location in Village Center, the shopping center on Lancashire Road that includes Duffer's Restaurant and the city court building.

Like other farmers markets, Bella Vista has guidelines that are enforced. Since Bella Vista is right on the border of Missouri vendors aren't limited to the city or county, instead a radius around Bella Vista is used and anyone who lives within the radius is eligible to apply for market space.

Everything is handmade or home grown. Those rules are enforced by Farmers Market organizers who visit many of the vendors.

There are four regular farmers who are supplying most of the produce at the market this year. One even brings fruit.

Several vendors bring homemade food including pies, bread, jams and jellies.

There are also craft people who sell everything from wood working projects to home decor. One vendor always has a selection of scarves and wraps.

Most weekends shoppers coming to the Farmers Market are entertained by local musicians who have the chance to earn tips and make available any CDs they may have.

Some vendors are nonprofit groups who want to get their name out here. The nonprofits aren't charged a fee as long as they can show that they have their nonprofit paperwork in order. One vendor that has been especially successful at the market includes is a group of crafts people who make soup bowls at the studio behind Wishing Spring Gallery and sell them at the Farmers Market. They've raised thousands of dollars to help feed people in need.

Vendors have to go through an application process in order to be able to have a booth at the Farmers Market. Applications can be found on the city website: bellavistaar.gov.

The market has its own Facebook page (facebook.com/bellavistafarmersmarket) and Farmers Market organizers can be messaged through that page. The page is also the place to look for announcements, including weather cancellations, throughout the summer.