Courtesy Van keeps rolling

One of the challenges that many older residents must overcome is driving. What happens when you can no longer drive yourself to the store or the doctor's office? What if you don't have family close enough to help with rides? For some Bella Vistans, the Courtesy Van is what keeps them home and independent.

The Courtesy Van has been an all volunteer organization for 30 years. The group owns three vans and usually has two on the road each weekday.

Bella Vista residents can call at least 48 hours in advance and ask for a ride inside the group's service area, which is south as far as Mercy Hospital in Rogers and north as far as Jane, Mo., as far east as Dixieland Road in Rogers and as far west as Centerton's Main Street. However, they don't serve Pinnacle Hills Mall and Village On The Creeks in Rogers.

Most requests are rides for medical appointments, grocery shopping and even hair appointments. If they have somewhere they need to be, the Courtesy Van will try to get them there, Courtesy Van Chairman Bill Puskas said.

The service closed during the height of the pandemic and reopened to residents who are asked to show proof of covid vaccinations. The volunteers are also required to be vaccinated.

Volunteer schedulers start early each morning and, until recently, they went into the office to check phone messages and plan the daily route. While the office was shut down for covid, new computer software was installed for scheduling. Most of the human schedulers can log in from their home computer and then send the route to a printer in the organization's office where drivers stop by to collect them.

Drivers pick up their schedule along with a van and head out around 7:45 each morning. Because of insurance, volunteer drivers can not be over 77 years old. Some drivers transition to schedulers when they can no longer drive. Drivers are asked to work at least two days a month. Schedulers work three or four days a month, but only one or two hours each day. The program is run by its own board of directors.

"We used to have 40 drivers, but we're down to about 25 right now," Puskas said. "We are also looking for board members."

He continued, "It's surprising we've been here for 30 years and we advertise, but not everyone knows about the service until they need it. Word of mouth works pretty well."

The Courtesy Van raises it's own funds. The organization hosts one golf tournament on its own and receives a share of the proceeds from the Bella Vista Charity Classic professional tournament. It also receives donations from churches and sometimes individuals or golf groups. Although the Courtesy Van officials never ask for money, some riders insist on donating to the group, Puskas said.

For more information on the Courtesy Van organization, go to its website at bellavistacourtesyvan.com.