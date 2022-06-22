COLUMN: Fly Tyers help with memory making fishing derby

I can't remember the first time I caught a fish. I guess there have been way too many casts (more that reeled back only an empty hook than a fish on a hook) between that first fish and now that have pushed that memory aside.

Perhaps that first fish was a little perch from the pond on the back side of my Uncle Charles Callahan's place in Clarksville when I was a little kid. Or maybe it was the big white bass I caught under one of the twin bridges just east of Fayetteville -- the more eastern one that spans Richland Creek rather than the western one over the White River -- during the late 1980s.

The annual spring white bass run under those bridges is epic, with people lining the banks and filling their stringers.

I can vaguely remember a story from back then when a guy took a gal fishing there and she outfished him by almost a dozen. Of course, he so generously put her in his favorite spot so she could be assured some success, because he was just that kinda guy. He couldn't believe it when she refused to give the spot back.

But that's fodder for another column.

The biggest fish I've ever caught was a 4-pound brown trout out of the White River while floating past Gaston's Resort.

Four pounds, give or take. Take, more than likely.

Once I got the fish -- a thin female that had probably just finished laying eggs -- in the boat, we decided to weigh her at the Gaston's dock. I don't know if it's still the case now, but back then if you caught a fish that weighed at least 4 pounds it was called a "pin fish," because if you had it weighed and verified you would receive a pin from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Gaston's also gave the angler a pin if it was weighed at its dock. They also took a photo of the angler and their catch and made the photo into a laminated card with details of the catch on the back for the angler to keep.

Still have mine in my wallet, for those of you who care to see it.

The dock attendant scooped the fish into a net and put the fish, still in the net, up into the scales while holding the pole end of the net. Wouldn't you know it, 4 pounds even.

"I was worried it wasn't going to make it," I told the attendant.

"It wasn't, until I helped it out a bit," he laughed, insinuating he pushed down on the net to move the scale's needle up.

To this day I'm not sure if he was joking or not. I'm going to say not, and not dwell on it too much. It felt like 4 pounds even to me.

I write all that to write this: Fishing provides a lot of fun memories. Whether it's hanging out at your uncle's pond, watching your fishing date outfish you by a mile (she felt bad about it and cooked me dinner later), landing a big white bass in the middle of a big white bass run or catching a trout that may or may not have been (probably was, before she laid the eggs) pin fish caliber.

How does the saying go? A bad day fishing always beats any day at work?

Some of it, to me, is about catching fish. But a lot of it is about making memories and having fun, which is hard not to do when you're out fishing. Anywhere.

And that's why I enjoyed hearing the report at last week's meeting of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club of the fishing derby for kids they helped with on Tuesday, June 14, at the Metfield pond in Bella Vista. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked the pond with catfish ahead of the derby and Catfish Pro, a bait company located in Springdale, supplied about three cases of their catfish bait for the kids to use free of charge.

The event was sponsored by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

"It's pretty neat that Catfish Pro is a local company and they donated that to the POA to hand out to the kids," said Donnie Roberts, president of the Fly Tyers Club.

He added, "I've used it and it does work. It doesn't make your hands smelly and it stays on the hook pretty good."

The kids may or may not have been worried about smelly hands or losing bait off the hook. Based on the club's report they all had a great time. And I'm sure lots of memories were made.

"I did take my three grandkids, but as they have my luck, they didn't catch anything but a turtle," Roberts laughed. "But there were a lot of kids there and a lot of kids catching fish. They were having a lot of fun out there just trying to catch fish."

The club also contributed about 50 giveaway items and goodie bags for the kids.

Plus, of course, memories to last a lifetime.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.