Cemetery sign dedication

by Staff Report | June 22, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Bella Vista Garden club members (from left) Mary Doyle and Patti Briefly, co-chairs, and Pat Meyer, president, were on hand to dedicate a stained-glass butterfly sign at the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday, June 7. The dedication was part of the club's 50th anniversary celebration and also in honor of National Garden Week. The club maintains the grounds around the butterfly garden and has won several first place Arkansas Federated Garden Club and National Garden Club Heritage Awards. Meyer made the sign with her family’s support.

