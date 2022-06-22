Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners June 14 were: Mabel Ashline, Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners June 14 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Mabele Ashline; second, Diane Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey and Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners June 9 were: first, Mary Beth Estes; second, Cornelia Fleming; third, Tim Spaeth. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners June 11 were: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Rich Smelter, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]