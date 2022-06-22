Bella Vista’s safety strength

Photo submitted Bella Vista Fire Station 1, located at Town Center next to City Hall, is the original station in the city. It has been in use since the department was started in 1969. The first addition to the building was built in 1976 (which is the current city hall) and the second came in 1985 (current day police department).

Photo submitted Bella Vista Fire Station 2, located on Lancashire Blvd. and Trafalgar Rd. on the east side of the city, was built in 2005.

Photo submitted Fire Station 4, centrally located in the city near the Highlands Gate, was opened in 2016.

File photo Bella Vista Police Officer John Hearron was named 2021 Benton County Officer of the Year by the Arkansas Attorney General's office for the part he played in apprehending two capital murder suspects in June of 2021.

