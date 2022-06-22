Bella Vista Garden Club’s June Yard of the Month

Congratulations to Jackie and Ray Ramos, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month. They were recommended by their appreciative neighbor, Jean Galloway.

Jackie and Ray Ramos moved to Bella Vista about two and a half years ago from the Yucatan and have lived in many places over the years. Jackie is originally from South Africa and Ray from California. They are both retired now but worked for many years on Mercy Ships visiting over 68 countries. Jackie is a plant "rescuer" as she enjoys taking in plants that need love and that are on the bargain racks to bring them back to life. Jackie designs the layout of the yard and Ray does the heavy lifting and digging. Jackie especially enjoys designing pots and hanging baskets.

They have totally transformed the house and the yard both front and back since their move here. One of the best features is the beautiful back yard that was nothing but tall weeds before they added fencing and stairs and planted many pollinator plants and others making it a nature paradise. They even have banana plants. Yes, banana plants can grow in Bella Vista!

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Jackie and Ray for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Send nominations today via email to [email protected] or call Portillo at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners' name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Jackie and Ray Ramos have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for June.



Photo submitted Jackie Ramos works with the design layout and Ray Ramos does planting.

