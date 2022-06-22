Bella Vista CWRT to discuss life of de Marigny

July's Civil War Round Table program will be about the life and times of Bernard de Marigny.

William de Marigny Hyland will cover the life and experiences of his ancestor Bernard de Marigny in New Orleans and Louisiana over the course of his lifetime (1785-1863). De Marigny was a prominent person, both politically and economically, in the story of the development of New Orleans and Louisiana. His lifetime began with Louisiana Territory as a Spanish possession (which included Arkansas). He would witness the creation of the United States, the Louisiana Purchase, Louisiana statehood, both the War of 1812 and Civil War battles of New Orleans, and the succession of Louisiana and the creation of the Confederacy. He played a key role in the development of New Orleans into the economic powerhouse that it would be at the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861.

Speaker, William Hyland, has served as the St. Bernard Parish Historian since 1985. He is a direct descendant of Bernard de Marigny and an expert in New Orleans and Louisiana History. He is the site manager/director of the Los Islenos Museum Complex and has served as a special assistant to the parish president and chief administrative officer, He has been the past president of the St. Bernard Historical Society and is currently a member of its Board of Directors. He played a key role in coordinating the 175th and 200th anniversary celebrations of the War of 1812 Battle of New Orleans.

Among William's accomplishments was the restoration and rebuilding of the Los Islenos Museum Complex following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He also played a critical role in coordinating the first responder housing/food services aboard the Scotia Prince, an overnight ferry boat with dining facilities, 1,100 berths and public meeting areas. St. Bernard Parish was completely flooded and 161 St. Bernard residents lost their lives during Katrina. William also has authored several monographs about the history of St. Bernard in addition to numerous newspaper articles.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. It is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]