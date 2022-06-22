Bella Vista church news

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Those wanting to experience God's grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others, are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something they feel God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to July 15.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Home of the Brave, a musical celebration, will be held Sunday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. A combined choir and orchestra will perform under the direction of Randy Allison. Free admission with ticket required. Reserve online at bvlutheran.com or pick up at the church office. There will be refreshments following the concert. A free will offering will be taken to benefit the Bella Vista Courtesy Van.

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one and is open to all.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to supply food to those in need.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC) is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and reference BV Community to schedule an appointment. Free tote bags will be given for those attempting to donate while supplies last.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran hosts senior exercise classes from 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and all are welcome to attend. The classes include stretching, light aerobics and wheelchair exercises. If interested please call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Preschool Story Hour will be held every Friday at 11 a.m. starting June 24. The program features a curriculum modeled after the WELS Mommy and Me program. All are welcome. Bring your child and enjoy a story and craft. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information. Visit bvcc.net for more info about our service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vista

All are welcome to join the Busy Hands knit and crochet group which meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

The church's exercise group meets at 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for a blood drive from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at the church. Please call the church office at 479-855-2390 to reserve a time to donate.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church invites everyone to join the Piecemakers group. The group is changing meeting days from Thursdays to Tuesdays and meeting time is 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. This group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles pieces into quilts in a variety of sizes. These quilts are donated to Lutheran World Relief and often locally to the NWA Children's Shelter and members of our community who may have a need. More information is available by calling the church office.

The next International Village Food Festival will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with Italian food as the featured menu item. The menu will include ziti with beef, caesar salad, bread and Italian wedding cake. Meals are $15 with only 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Call the church office to make reservations.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches at the church office to our area youth.

United Lutheran Church's Summer Arts Workshops will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting July 13 for three weeks. This year, participants will be working with clay in three stages and some acrylic painting techniques on canvas. There is limited space available, so reservations are required.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. For those households that wish to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food, please drop off at the church office during regular hours. The items can be stored in the church office and distributed whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Those with questions, or those wishing to make reservations, should call the church office phone number at 479-855-1325. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.