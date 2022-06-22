Animal Shelter strives to help strays of Bella Vista





In 1985 the Bella Vista Animal Shelter started with a simple purpose: to keep one momma dog and her pups out of the county pound.

Today, the Bella Vista Animal Shelter provides so many more services than rehoming animals. Our mission is to provide food, shelter and medical care to the strays of Bella Vista.

We search diligently for owners of lost dogs and are able to reunite about 48% of the strays found and brought to our facility. You might notice that our social media posts often show an animal photo and where it was found. The amazing community of Bella Vista is gracious enough to share, like and promote these posts until an owner can be located or an animal is adopted.

Our system of cross-referencing the lost animals with found animals works very well. Did you know that the Bella Vista Animal Shelter also provides dog and cat food (when available) to families in need with the hope to keep animals in a loving home or relieve the pet parent's urge to go without giving food to their animal?

All that we ask in return is that the pet owners spay or neuter their animal and let them visit with a vet regularly.

At the Bella Vista Animal Shelter we continually work hard on our community outreach programs. We have monthly events throughout the year for animal lovers to meet one another. Our website is currently undergoing a redesign to provide helpful information for pet lovers. And for those who have not had the opportunity to watch "Fixer to Fabulous" television show's 2021 Christmas remodel of our facilities here at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter it's worth the time to see what a wonderful blessing of remodeled office space, storage space and rooms for our animals that show gave to our facility. Show hosts Jenny and David Mars remodeled our shelter, provided additional artwork, pergolas and play areas that not only displayed a cheery lightness to the front office and shelter, but also added better functionality to our space, which will help us continue serving the animals of Bella Vista.

