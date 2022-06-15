The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 15, 2022

Glenda Huston

Glenda Huston, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at home with family by her side.

She was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Omar and Nettie (Larson) Farrell.

She worked as a part time administrative assistant for a law firm while raising her three sons. She was also a devout Catholic and a very avid golfer. She won many Individual golf tournaments, as well as His and Her tournaments with her husband. She also scored two holes in one during her golfing career which is a feat that is seldom achieved.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Wesley Huston, Jr.; three sons, Brad (Amy) Huston of Bella Vista, Blake (Ann) Huston of Kansas City, Mo., Brent (Sheila) Huston of Vancouver, Wash.; and ten grandchildren.

Krista Lynn Marple

Krista Lynn Marple, 44, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 11, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on May 16, 1978, in Canadian, Texas, to Linda and Virgil "Buck" McMillan.

She enjoyed fishing, knitting and swimming.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buck McMillan and grandmother, Mary Adams.

Survivng are her mother; two sons, Zachary and Presley Marple of Bentonville; daughter, Bethany Marple of Bentonville; two brothers, Karl (Fallon) McMillan of Bentonville, Kevin McMillan; sister. Kandy (Keith) Bolen of Bentonville; and granddaughter, Annalise Marple.

B. Jean Stearns

B. Jean Stearns, 85, of Albert Lea, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

Born on November 15, 1936, in Tallulah, LA, she was the daughter of David "Virgil" and Dorothy "Minnie" (Hopkins) Collins. On June 4, 1977, Jean married her beloved husband, Charles Stearns, and together, with their children, they shared nearly 45 years.

Jean was a strong-willed woman who had a zest for life. She had a love for cooking anything with a "Southern" flare; fried chicken was her specialty. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, and a game of UNO with her grandchildren. Throughout the years, she worked as a CNA at nursing homes before moving into a private practice and was a bus attendant for Minneapolis schools. With her servant's heart, she took great pride in taking care of others.

Left to share her legacy of love are, her husband, Charles Stearns; her four children, Jayne Villarreal, Karen Jo Moseley, of Albert Lea, Wiley Moseley Jr., of St. Paul, and Elizabeth Sternhagen of Arkansas; four stepchildren, John (Della) Stearns and David Stearns, both of Arizona, Mike (Amy) Stearns, of Japan, and Mary Louise (Don) Schultheis, of Albert Lea; brother, David (Carol) Collins of Louisiana; grandchildren, Molly Hanson, Melinda Hanson Talamantes, Michael (Kirra) Hanson, Jenny (Kevin) O'Leary, Spencer Sternhagen, Robert (Marina) Moseley, Derek (Rachel) Moseley, Malcolm McGinnis, Emily (Doug) Stepp, Eric Stearns, Cody Stearns, John (Alicia) Schultheis, Chad (Lindsey) Schultheis, Jayna Stearns and Christina Stearns; great grandchildren, Cierra (Mitch) Millhouse, Nick Hanson, Skyler Hanson, Carley Talamantes, Kolten & Maks Hanson, Shanleigh, Liam, Finn & Nolan O'Leary, Noa Ani Moseley, Maverick Isenhower, Sean & Stella Stepp, Sadie, Tessa, & Nolan Schultheis and Shawnte, Antonio & Kyro Wright; two great, great grandsons, Archer and Indy Millhouse; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was a very proud woman of her five-generation family.

In addition to her parents Virgil and Minnie, Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Billy Collins, Carolyn Smith, Jerry Collins, and Patsy Trichell; and niece, Terry Ann Collins.

Her sweet memory will always be remembered by the love she shared with others and saying:

"I love you more, more, more, more..."

A celebration of Jean's life will be planned by the family at a later date.

