RELIGION: What is truth?

School's out. Summer's here. Kids have been waiting for this for weeks. All summer and nothing but swimming, riding their bikes, endlessly playing video games and vacations. While kids live in that world this summer, we adults will be living in another. There is the economy and the struggle to keep Wall Street and Main Street happy and accountable at the same time. There are conflicts within our nation, not to mention the conflicts between nations. If there is one thing I have learned in life it's that everybody has their own version of the truth.

And we must try and find the truth among all the truths that present themselves to us. It is very hard these days to know who to believe. Everyone is trying to lead us to their version of truth. In 1997, Nathan Zohner, a 14-year-old student at Eagle Rock Junior High School in Idaho Falls won first prize at the Greater Idaho Falls Science Fair by showing how conditioned we have become to alarmists spreading fear of everything in our environment through junk science. In his project he urged people to sign a petition demanding strict control or total elimination of the chemical "Dihydrogen monoxide" because:

1. It can cause excessive sweating and vomiting.

2. It is a major component in acid rain.

3. It can cause severe burns in its gaseous state.

4. Accidental inhalation can kill you.

5. It contributes to the erosion of our natural landscape.

6. It decreases the effectiveness of automobile brakes.

7. It is found in tumors of terminal cancer patients.

He asked 50 people if they support a ban. Forty-three said yes. Six were undecided.

And only one knew that the chemical is: water.

Truth. Pontius Pilate asked his wife: What is truth? It's a question that plagues everyone who tries to do the right thing.

Don't just take the word of the Facebook or Twitter experts. Examine, do real research, ask real experts before you jump to conclusions. Discover the "real truth" as best you can.

Peace,

Skip

