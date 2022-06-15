Proclamation honors art exhibit in Bella Vista

A temporary public art installation has bloomed in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista in Bloom exhibit is a creative fiber works installation, to which more than 25 Bella Vista artists have contributed by making yarn flowers, bees, butterflies, large letters and more that adorn areas around the city.

The installation will be in place through July 11.

Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie kicked off the exhibit Saturday by reading a proclamation in celebration of National Yarn Bombing Day during an event at the Bella Vista Public Library, which was followed by a volunteer appreciation party.

Yarn bombing is a form of street art, in which artists cover or decorate public objects with knitted or crocheted yarn. This art is in place on the Marilyn Monroe statue in front of City Hall and on the fence around the city's police and fire departments at Town Center, in addition to areas at the library and Bella Vista Historical Museum.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, a City of Bella Vista advisory board, is sponsoring the temporary art installation, which it hopes will bring visibility to the city of Bella Vista arts by attracting visitors and creating art tourism. Bella Vista has over 100 career artists actively working and creating for art exhibitions, public art, workshops and education.

This program, which took two months to create the various yarn items, is offered as a community engagement event in support of the city of Bella Vista's public art initiative, to be held each year.

The idea came about as part of the Arts Council board's three-year public art strategy and is a way for the Arts Council to engage more resident artists for a larger impact throughout the city. It supports the city initiatives to provide citizens and visitors with a way to engage with the artworks of our creative community.

Mercy Clinic provided its community room for the assembly process of over 50 flowers of various sizes, stems, leaves, butterflies, bees and 40-inch letters. Arts Council member Debra DeVilbiss led the initiative and brought her own needleworking talents to the program. Bella Vista Public Library staff coordinated with the We're Hooked! knitting and crocheting club volunteers, and Bella Vista Historical Museum's Jill Werner created the unique design and layout for the museum installation.

More than 25 different volunteers participated with 15 needle works creating the individual components. Some provided crocheted items, some provided knitted items, others were beginners who volunteered to learn basic skills in order to contribute to the project. Other volunteers who focused on assembling and installing the fiberworks.