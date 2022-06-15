Petition helps sink dock request

A petition bearing 17 signatures in opposition to a zoning variance on size limitations for a boat dock may have played a part in encouraging the Bella Vista Planning Commission to turn down two requests tied to the same issue during Monday evening's regular session held at the District Court Building.

It didn't help that the applicant, Jose Garcia, of Garcias' All Year Round Landscaping, did not show up to the session to answer questions from the commissioners.

The two variance requests were originally made for a boat dock at 1 Rannoch Circle. One dealt with size limitations for the dock, with the applicant intending to reduce the 10-foot side setback by 6 feet to establish a 4-foot side setback, while the other was a request to exceed the minimum allowed distance into the water by 5 feet for a dockside improvement.

The item was almost tabled due to Garcia's absence, but counsel told the commissioners they should proceed with the public hearing, which had already been posted publicly.

Pam Maddox, speaking on behalf of the other petition signers, explained that not only would the dock's location cut down the area of the cove, it was also proceeding against regulations a permit would provide.

"It's a narrow cove and the lot across from it has not built a dock yet, so this is going to be squishing us even further," she said. "But the real issue we have is that we discussed this with the owner of the property, that you had to get a permit, that he had to be within 10 feet of each side. They told me they got a permit and they did exactly what they wanted to do to begin with. That was the real crux of this."

She added, "If we just ask for forgiveness instead of permission this will happen everywhere. And everybody will be in the same boat."

According to the petition, the previous owners "were responsible for ensuring compliance with existing POA rules and regulations for the construction of boat docks and boat houses. They were advised of their responsibilities for obtaining a building permit and the rules regulating dock construction. The construction is in a narrow cove. The variance request to extend the boat dock will adversely impact boat traffic and the ability of existing boat owners to enter and exit their boat slips. This is clearly a case of asking for forgiveness rather than permission. We respectfully ask that you deny the variance request and require the new construction be dismantled and any new construction be permitted and in compliance with existing POA rules and regulations."