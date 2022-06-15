PC makes variety of decisions in June session

The Bella Vista Planning Commission took a variety of actions during its regular session Monday evening, approving three items, turning down two, submitting two to the City Council and tabling two others until its July meeting.

The first two items listed on the agenda were recommended on to the City Council after discussion by the commissioners. One was an amendment to the zoning code to define short-term rentals and include them within the city's use chart. According to the wordage of the amendment, the move will "provide for inclusion of short-term rental uses within the table of uses, to determine a short-term rental usage as of right or with a conditional use permit within particular zones, and for other purposes."

The short-term rental definition was amended to the following: "Short-term rental means a residential dwelling unit, portion of a dwelling unit, or bedroom within a dwelling unit, leased or rented to guests for a period of less than thirty (30) consecutive days."

The second item being submitted to the City Council is a request to rezone a parcel near Kingsdale Lane from P-1, Conservation, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial. The parcel is currently a parking lot located east of Riordan Hall and the Kingsdale Pool.

The request was submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, as part of the process it is currently going through as it prepares for the contstruction of a new member services building.

"We are requesting this change to be in line with the current uses, but also we anticipate building a member services building on this property which will be in line with all the other entities that are already there, to serve our members and our residents better," said POA Director of Recreation and Wellness Joan Glubczynski.

A zoning variance request was also approved during the session on the side setback to build additions onto an existing house at 15 Marykirk Lane. The applicant, Michael Saltz, requested the variance to construct a proposed house addition into both the north and south side setbacks, in the amounts of 6 feet, 6 inches, and 6 feet, respectively, in lieu of the requested 10 feet.

The Planning Commission also approved a zoning variance request for a temporary sign at 100 Cooper Road.

The variance was requested by the Bella Vista United Lutheran Church, which wants to post changeable banners promoting fundraising, service and other church events throughout the year. The applicant also requested keeping the supporting T-posts that hold up the banners in the ground at that location year-round, and to be able to display the applicable banners 10 days prior to an event, running until the last day of the event.

Staff recommended approving the request with the provision the church obtain a temporary sign permit annually -- which is standard code requirement -- for periods of planned recurring use, and that the application be in sync with this request.

A zoning variance request was approved for applicant Archie Birkner, who was requesting a variance on the platted rear setback for a proposed deck at 3 Carroll Drive. Birkner said he intends to reduce the 20-foot platted setback by five feet to establish a 15-foot rear setback.

Two related items were tabled by the Planning Commission until its July 11 regular session. One was a request to waive the street frontage requirements for new lots in the subdivision jurisdiction for lot split 43663 and the other was the actual lot split itself regarding land near 12905 Miller Church Road. Both were requested by Ramsey Surveying.