Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply for the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

July 3

The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Sunday, July 3, at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road. The display is open to the public, and members of the Bella Vista Police Department will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m. Parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

Fireworks Rules: By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property with the property owner's consent; fireworks of any kind are not allowed if there is an active burn ban in the city.; no fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed.; use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.