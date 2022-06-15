Fill it, fold it starts morning off right





Tacos taste great on Tuesdays or any day of the week no matter what the hour. That includes breakfast, especially before hitting the water for a day of fishing.

Hard to focus on casting and catching when you're hungry by 9 a.m. That won't happen when fortified with quick and easy to fix breakfast tacos. These delicious treats are whipped up with simple ingredients and are ready in 10 minutes or less. That makes breakfast tacos fine nourishment before heading for the lake or (gasp!) going to work.

They're easy to fix at a campsite on a two-burner camp stove. We've fixed breakfast tacos canoe camping on the river bank with a one-burner backpack stove and at home in the kitchen.

It only takes a small frying pan to fix breakfast tacos so you'll only need to wash one pan, a small bowl and however many plates it takes to feed your hungry gang.

One quality we've noticed during fine dining here at the shack-ri-la: Breakfast tacos are really filling. I'll wager that most diners will be satisfied chowing down on just one breakfast taco, but hey, go for the morning gusto with two or more if that floats your fishing boat.

Here's the easy recipe.

Chop some onion, bell pepper and any other crisp veggies you like so there is a small amount for each breakfast taco. Treat your small frying pan with a bit of cooking spray and sauteé the veggies until they're semi soft or as soft as you like.

Add some crumbled cooked sausage, bits of bacon or ham. Skip these for a vegetarian breakfast taco. When the veggies and meat are heated, set them aside in a small bowl. Now crack an egg into the hot fry pan. Stir it a bit with a fork so the yolk breaks and the egg cooks nice and flat.

When that's done, set the cooked egg into the bowl on top of the veggies. Now cook a flour tortilla in the hot frying pan for about 30 seconds to a minute on each side so it's piping hot, then take it out of the pan.

To build your breakfast taco, sprinkle some grated cheddar cheese down the center of the tortilla. Place the warm egg on top of the cheese and top the egg with the veggies. Pour a little salsa down the center of it all and fold it into a taco shape. Let the fine dining begin.

Tacos are finger food for sure, but it's wise to eat them over a plate and have a fork handy. That's because some of that delicious filling is bound to fall out of the taco from the end that you aren't eating. You can clean up those last morsels of goodness with a fork.

We use regular size flour tortillas here at the shack-ri-la or you can super size breakfast tacos with larger tortillas. Go big and you might be saying "I can't believe I ate the whole thing."

Increase the taco's spicy factor by adding a bit of chopped jalapeno pepper to the veggies, but get a whiff of that hot pepper while it's cooking and you could get a sneeze attack. Sprinkle your favorite hot sauce on top of the salsa to satisfy a big-time craving of spicy hot.

Breakfast tacos can get a morning started any day of the week, not just Tuesdays.

• • •

Flip Putthoff can be reached at [email protected] when he's not on his bike.



