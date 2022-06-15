Fairway Notes

Tournaments

Annual 4th of July Couples

SCR Scramble Golf Tournament

Sponsored by Friends of the Highlands

This four-person scramble tournament will begin at 9 a.m. (check-in at 8:30 a.m.) Monday, July 4, with a shotgun start at Highlands Golf Course. Teams must consist of two men and two women. Individual couples can submit their information to be paired with another couple. The fee is $100 per couple (green fee and carts not included) which includes lunch, Highlands Course beautification package consisting of four mulligans, closest to-the-pin contests, special hole-in-one contest with $250 cash prize, pro drive, flight prizes and great door prizes. Soft drinks and water provided on the course. In case of inclement weather, lunch will still be served and prizes awarded. Tournament is limited to the first 72 couples. Proceeds go for beautification of the Highlands Golf Course and Bella Vista Junior Golf.

For questions, call Andy or Joyce O'Neil at 479-876-2755. Prize merchants questions, call Phil or Dee Spencer at 479-855-7862 or 479-685-1292.

To sign up for the tournament, the following information must be mailed, along with the $100 fee per couple, to Andy and Joyce O'Neil, 17 Parkridge Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715:

-- Team captain name and phone number.

-- Each member of your golf team must be named with their POA member number.

-- Each member of your golf team must select use of a private cart or a leased cart.

Make check payable to: Friends of the Highlands.

Annual Par 4 Paws

Benefits the Bella Vista Animal Shelter

The 17th Annual Par 4 Paws Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 16, at Kingswood Golf Course. Registration is now open for the 4-person scramble event with assigned tee times. Property Owners Association membership not necessary to play. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. and the registration deadline is Friday, July 8. Registration forms are available online at bellavista-animalshelter.org, at any POA golf shop or via email request. Sponsorship opportunities include Kitties Hole Sponsor ($150), Puppies Friend of Shelter ($500) and Big Dawgs Sponsor ($1,000). There will also be raffle and door prizes. Call 479-366-2265 for more information or to become a sponsor.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four-Hole Golf Association welcomes Property Owners Association members. Play is on Mondays through October usually at Brittany Golf Course with option to walk or use carts Other courses will be played on a few dates. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. Those interested in participating can sign up at the golf course or email Nona Storck at [email protected] Annual dues are $15.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf League welcomes new members. Members play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all the courses. Those looking for a low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities should visit the website at http://www.bv9wga.com which includes membership application. For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898.

St. Bernard's Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

Summer golf is just around the corner. St. Bernard's ladies golf league welcomes new members of all skill levels. This league provides a Christian, fun, social golf experience for the ladies of the community as a sponsored group of the St. Bernard's Women's Club. If interested in joining call Kathy King at 479-855-4913 or cell is 580-471-3400.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

New members are always welcome to The Bella Vista Women's 18-Hole Golf Group. Applications can be found on the group's website at bvwgc.com. For more information contact Ronnie Nelson at [email protected] or call 760-445-1035.

18-Hole Men's Golf Association

The 18-Hole Men's Golf Association is open to both members and non-members of the POA and plays Tuesday mornings through October with shotgun start tee time. The MGA offers an organized format for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps; competitive fun games change weekly; optional weekly Deuce Pot game; selection of the tees to play from, gold to blue; easy online sign up process; included in $70 annual dues are an MGA Hole-in-One Pool, Top 50% of field payouts with BV golf gift certificates, every par three has CTP sponsor prizes and special social events; Players Cup competition first and second half, and a season-ending playoff with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The MGA supports local charities. Information and application found on website bvgroups.com or contact Bill Harris, 479-876-2912.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Men's Golf Group welcomes new players of all skill levels with play on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. Weekly events are handicapped and play is usually a Texas Scramble. There is no fee to join but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected] for more information.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association welcomes new membership as play continues through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops, on the POA website and the association website at sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information call Dale Schofield at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode at 479-899-7856.