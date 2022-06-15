The Weekly Vista
Entertaining the shoppers

by Bennett Horne | June 15, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Local performer Peter Rexford entertained the shoppers at the Bella Vista Farmers Market Sunday afternoon. Rexford has performed many times at the Farmers Market and is scheduled for future return visits this year.

