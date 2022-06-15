Entertaining the shoppers

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Local performer Peter Rexford entertained the shoppers at the Bella Vista Farmers Market Sunday afternoon. Rexford has performed many times at the Farmers Market and is scheduled for future return visits this year.

