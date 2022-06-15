Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners June 7 were: Lynda Delap, Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners June 7 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bob Bower. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Diane Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 7 were: first -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 6 were: Table 1 -- first (tie), Alice Dickey and Linda Ervin; second, Larry Anderson.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 2 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffery Starr; East-West -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson

Winners June 7 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and John Frey; East-West -- Jane and Mel Briley

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 3 were: Table 1-- first, Alan Akey; second, Terry McClure. Table 2-- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Schernikau. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt. The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Email scores to [email protected]