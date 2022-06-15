OPINION: BV volunteers, community showing the love

While the Cancer Challenge is a wrap for 2022, the effects from the event will continue to resound for a long, long time.

The final numbers are still being tallied, and while I'm sure it's too early for the funds raised from the wonderful event to be distributed, the event continues to reverberate through northwest Arkansas, not only in the financials and post-event publicity, but in the memories made through old and new relationships and discoveries made by those attending the event for the first time.

Like myself.

Well, that's not altogether true. I was around during the event's days as the Phillips Classic. While living in Fayetteville in the 1980s I worked at a radio station and then a newspaper and attended the classic through my employment at both businesses.

We qualified as celebrities (very loose guidelines) and on one occasion I found myself playing outfield in a softball game next to the young actor who starred in The Christmas Story movie, yes the one who wanted a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

While I didn't run across any movie stars while covering last week's Cancer Challenge, I did get to meet a lot of people who are stars in their own right.

Such as ...

A gentleman who has driven 1,300 miles round trip from his home in Wisconsin for 27 years just to volunteer at the event.

A man who has played in the golf tournament for 20 years because he believes in the cause. And, as it turns out, he was a standout athlete at Fayetteville High School when I covered FHS events as a sports writer for the Fayetteville newspaper. I hadn't seen him since then and it was great to catch up with what he'd been doing, and equally great to learn of his love for this event.

A young girl diagnosed with leukemia who got to spend a lot of time during the event with her best friend, who traveled from Tulsa just for the visit and to support her friend.

And the volunteers. All the volunteers.

It was hot last week. There were many sweaty hours put in by volunteers, many who were repeats at the event.

Many volunteers had been showing up to help for at least 10 years now, some even for over 20.

That's just one of the reasons why this event is so successful, and so near and dear to northwest Arkansas.

So many people know the sting of cancer.

Breast cancer took my mom in 1994 and my older sister the day before her 40th birthday. Their lives couldn't be saved, but, because of the Cancer Challenge, someone's will.

This event comes on the heels of the WAPT/APT event held in Bella Vista last month. And while these two events have different goals, neither can be successful without the help of volunteers and sponsors.

One event serves as a stepping stone for young men and women who desire to reach career goals, while the other strives to raise funds that will help improve the health of individuals by solving cancer.

Two completely different ideals, but both important in their own way.

And the Bella Vista community has equally embraced each one.

At both events I heard many compliments regarding the teams of volunteers who had stepped up and were working hard to ensure the success of each event. And the list of sponsors -- the people who donated product and money to help boost the causes -- is certainly awe inspiring.

And these aren't the only successful charity events put on in Bella Vista. Many others enjoy success for their respective causes as well, and those success likewise reflect back on our community.

Well done, volunteers. Well done, sponsors. Lives are being helped and improved because of the love being shown from our community.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.