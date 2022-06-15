Blue Wave Hearing welcomes a new friendly face

Blue Wave Hearing is excited to welcome Selina Ambriz, our new Patient Care Coordinator In Bentonville.

With over five years of experience working in the customer service industry, Selina is dedicated to making each of our patients feel welcome. Her genuine smile and helpful nature assure each person is met with quality service and attention. Selina is bilingual, which helps to eliminate language barriers between our patients and providers. She is organized, detailed-oriented, and dedicated to making each interaction with Blue Wave pleasant and successful.

When she's not in the office, Selina and her son enjoy riding horses and spending quality time together.

Blue Wave is proud to be the longest running, independent, family owned hearing care practice in Benton County, celebrating 23 years of service to our community.

We're also proud to be a part of the Test Drive movement, which allows our patients to try hearing technology free for one month, with no deposit or commitment.

To schedule your free consultation and test drive call Selina today at 479-202-9646 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com. 1501 SE Walton Blvd, Ste 119 • Bentonville.