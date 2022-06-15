Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, June 22, in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith at 700 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

June classes include:

Saturday, June 18 -- 9 a.m.-noon: Using Windows 10 (Joel Ewing)

Wednesday, June 22 -- 4-6 p.m.: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1 (Justin Sell)

Saturday, June 25 -- 9-11 a.m.: Microsoft Word Basic Usage (Joel Ewing)

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional household member. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Bella Vista Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events. The Honor Guard provides military honors at a funeral occurring within northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home directors can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. Additional volunteers means the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests. For more information, go to vetwallofhonor.org.

Wall of Honor Tours

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps teach the important history of the nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421.

