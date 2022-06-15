Bella Vista church news

Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran will be starting senior exercise classes from 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning June 20. The classes will include stretching, light aerobics and wheelchair exercises. All are welcome to come and join in getting in shape. If interested please call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

In addition, Preschool Story Hours will begin every Friday at 11 a.m. starting June 24. Everyone is invited to bring their child and come enjoy a story and craft. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level and adult Bible class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Those interested can always visit the church's website at bvlutheran.com. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

Vacation Bible School will be held June 20-23. "Rainforest Explorers" will meet from 6-8 p.m. Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. and a meal will be provided at that time.

On June 26, the Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a patriotic concert at 3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to join in the choir is asked to be at rehearsals on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

The "Sonday" Riders meet on June 12 at 2 p.m in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding and fellowship.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to supply food to those in need.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista

Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., fellowship time at 10 a.m. and church worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For additional information call the church office at 479-855-2780 or visit the website at highlandchristianbv.org.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC) is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and reference BV Community to schedule an appointment. Free tote bags will be given for those attempting to donate while supplies last.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vista

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista worship begins at 10 a.m. All services are live-streamed on the church's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Call the church office with questions Monday-Thursday at 479-855-2390 or visit its new website at PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

The Ozark Hill Hikers will meet at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Fellowship Hall.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby. All are welcome.

The church's exercise group meets at 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at the church. Please call the church office at 479-855-2390 to reserve a time to donate.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Those wanting to experience God's Grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to July 15.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church's Summer Arts Workshops will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting July 13 for three weeks. This year, participants will be working with clay in three stages and some acrylic painting techniques on canvas. There is limited space available, so reservations are required.

The next International Village Food Festival will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with Italian food as the featured menu item. The menu will include ziti with beef, caesar salad, bread and Italian wedding cake. Meals are $15 with only 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Call the church office to make reservations.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches at the church office to our area youth.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. For those households that wish to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food, please drop off at the church office during regular hours. The items can be stored in the church office and distributed whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Questions and reservations call the church office phone number at 479-855-1325 and office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information. Visit bvcc.net for more info about our service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church is sponsoring a baseball game at NWA Stadium when the Naturals host the Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 24, as a fundraiser for Into the Light. Tickets include the baseball game and fellowship dinner at Village Bible Church. Tickets are $16 each (all proceeds are donated to Into the Light). The fellowship dinner begins at 5 p.m. and includes hot dogs, chips, desserts and drinks. Please make checks payable to Village Bible Church with the memo stating "Into the Light." For further information about Into the Light go to intothelightus.org. For those who want to purchase a ticket please call VBC at 479-876-5764 (if no answer, please leave a message).

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.