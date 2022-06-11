The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | June 11, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Titus, shown here licking his lips while having his picture taken. Titus is a 1-year-old Australian border collie mix who has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Titus seems to be good with other dogs, has a shiny, beautiful coat and is a very friendly, energetic fellow. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Titus, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

