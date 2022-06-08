The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 8, 2022

Terry Anderson

Terry Anderson died Saturday May 28, 2022.

She was born May 13, 1945, to George and Mary Hollingsworth in Philadelphia, Pa. Her family moved quite often in her younger years since her father was active U.S. Navy. She often spoke about her time in Hawaii. The family settled in San Diego, Calif., where she met and married her husband Don Anderson on Feb. 13 1966. She supported her husband through a long career as a Marine. She was in her element at family gatherings. She was an avid and very accomplished stitcher and shared her knowledge with many. She was dedicated to her church.

She is survived by her husband, Don; a brother, George Hollingsworth; her sons, Tony (Becky) Anderson, Nick (Sharon) Anderson; her daughter, Debbie (Scott) Woodham; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at St Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Online condolences at www.funeralmation.com.

Edward Page Pharr

Edward Page Pharr, 93, died May 29, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Jan. 23, 1929, and was raised in rural Pine Log, Ga. He married Betty Wallace of Longview, Miss. He worked for 40 years in the printing industry and they lived in Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Kansas and Oklahoma before retiring to Bella Vista. He learned all facets of offset printing, from graphic arts, plate making, and camera through color separation, typesetting, and binding. H worked for Doubleday Publishers, The A.B. Dick Company, Gibson Greeting Cards, The Shaw-Barton Company, Intercollegiate Press, and Oklahoma State University. He learned to fly a plane and earned his pilot's license, and he played basketball, golf, and pool at various times in his life. He was a member of the Bella Vista Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hobart Pharr; his mother, Gertie Rogers; stepfather, Hugh Rogers; son, Page Pharr; and his wife, Betty Pharr.

Surviving are his brother, Bill Pharr; and his son, Ed (Andrea) Pharr.

Johnny Lee Starkey

Johnny Lee Starkey, 66, "Baker John," of Bella Vista died May 25, 2022, of kidney failure.

He retired on disability in 2009 in Omaha, Neb. He moved to Bella Vista in 2016. In 2017, he learned to bake quick breads and cookies. He began giving them away to friends, family, the Bella Vista Public Library, The Cottages and other groups. In this he received such joy, and the recipients couldn't wait to get more cookies from Baker John.

He was preceded in death by his grandnephew, Matthew Atteberry, (2004); and his sister's husband, Duane Atteberry (2012).

He is survived by his sister Andra (Starkey) Atteberry of Bella Vista; his brothers, Dennis D. (Thu) Starkey of Martinez, Ga., Michael Andrew (Beverley) Starkey of Omaha, Neb.

No funeral services are planned.

Ronald Thompson

Ronald (Ron) Thompson, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 28, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born June 27, 1937, in Elmore, Minn., to Hervie and Arlene Thompson. He had one brother and two sisters. After graduating from East Waterloo High School in 1955, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He then joined The Viking Pump Company located in Cedar Falls, Iowa. His career took him to Kansas, Mississippi, Maryland and Texas. He retired to Bella Vista over 25 years ago and enjoyed hosting friends and family. He persued his love of golf as well as traveling to Iowa for the annual RAGBRAI bike ride. He enjoyed fishing trips with friends to Canada, Minnesota and Oklahoma and he volunteered as a track official at The University of Arkansas for several seasons.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; his two children, Randy (Jennifer) of Plano, Texas, Lynn (Lain) Hancock of Aubrey, Texas; three grandchildren; and sister, Sharlene (Jack) Waskow of Eagle River, Wis.

Memorial services were held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at The Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista.

Wallace "Wally" Ralph Valenta

Wallace "Wally" Ralph Valenta of Osseo, MN, died on May 13, 2022. He was born to Frank and Bessie Valenta on Sept. 22, 1926, in Minneapolis, MN. He married Carol E. Valenta in 1973. They moved to Bella Vista, AR in 1995, and he returned to Minnesota in 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carol E. Valenta.

He is survived by two daughters, Paula Anderson, Sauk Centre, MN, and Diane Banks, Brooklyn Park, MN; two sons, David Valenta, Naples, FL, and James Valenta, Cambridge, MN. He also has two stepdaughters, Jan Dent, Maple Grove, MN, and Cathy Hunt, Indio, CA. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, with visitation 1/2 hour before, at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal, MN 763-533-8643. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

