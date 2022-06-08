Temporary art exhibit coming to Bella Vista

A temporary public art installation is about to bloom in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, a City of Bella Vista advisory board, invites the public to attend the Bella Vista in Bloom temporary public art installation kickoff event and volunteer appreciation party, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the garden at Bella Vista Public Library.

Mayor Peter Christie will begin the event by reading a proclamation in celebration of National Yarn Bombing Day.

Bella Vista in Bloom is a creative fiber works installation, to which more than 25 Bella Vista artists have contributed by making from yarn flowers, bees, butterflies, large letters and more that will adorn areas around the city.

The installation will be in place starting June 11 through July 11.

Yarn bombing is a form of street art, in which artists cover or decorate public objects with knitted or crocheted yarn. Expect to see this art in place on the Marilyn Monroe statue in front of City Hall and on the fence around the city's police and fire departments at Town Center, in addition to areas at the library and museum.

Thanks to Mercy Clinic for providing their community room for the assembly process of over 50 flowers of various sizes, stems, leaves, butterflies, bees and 40-inch letters. Arts Council member Debra DeVilbiss led the initiative and brought her own needleworking talents to the program. Bella Vista Public Library staff coordinated with the We're Hooked! knitting and crocheting club volunteers, and Bella Vista Historical Museum's Jill Werner created the unique design and layout for the museum installation.

This program is offered as a community engagement event in support of the City of Bella Vista's public art initiative, to be held each year. Contact members of the Arts Council at [email protected] to volunteer for next year's event.