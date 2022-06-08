State offering free fishing days

LITTLE ROCK -- Residents and nonresidents may fish anywhere in Arkansas without fishing licenses or trout permits from noon on Friday until midnight on Sunday night. Regulations for Arkansas waters still apply, and those regulations include: daily limits, slot limits and length limits.

An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer.

In addition to the lifting of the license requirement, the AGFC has stocked nearly 50 family and community fishing locations across the state and will host Fishing 101 seminars on Friday and fishing derbies on Saturday at AGFC hatcheries.

• Free Fishing Weekend Fishing 101 Seminars at AGFC Hatcheries

Friday, 4:30-6 p.m. (Registration is required for each AGFC Hatchery.)

Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery (Centerton)

William Donham State Fish Hatchery (Corning)

Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery (Lonoke)

Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery (Hot Springs)

• Free Fishing Weekend Fishing Derbies at AGFC Hatcheries Fishing Derbies

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon (Registration is required for each AGFC Hatchery.)

Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery (Centerton)

William Donham State Fish Hatchery (Corning)

Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery (Lonoke)

Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery (Hot Springs)