Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Dogwood, June 1, 2022 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Jim Davis (30); Second -- Ralph Nimmer (32); Third (tie) -- Paul Brainard and Ken Bloese (34)

B-Flight: First -- Keith Hall (32); Second (tie) -- Mike Bahr and Randy Dietz (35)

C-Flight: First -- Bill Magyar (36); Second -- Jack Doyle (37); Third (3-way tie) -- Jerry Young, Mitch Whittington and Joe Ridolfo (38)

D-Flight: First -- John Haynes (31); Second -- John Baker (32); Third -- Phil Bode (33)