Rountree Bella Vista’s first golf pro

Golf got started in Bella Vista in 1921 when the Linebarger Brothers opened their 9-hole golf course alongside Lake Bella Vista, but that lasted only a couple of decades. When John Cooper, Sr., decided to build a recreation/retirement village, which he opened in May 1965, golf returned.

Cooper's first golf course, which was named the Bella Vista Country Club course, was announced in September 1965. Designer Joe Finger had already been hired, as well as Bella Vista's first golf professional, Don "Hogan" Rountree, who assisted Finger in designing the course. The first nine holes opened in July 1967, with the second nine completed in September 1968.

Rountree, an Arkansas native born in 1916, came to Bella Vista from the El Dorado Country Club where he had been a teaching pro during his 1947-65 career there, following military service in the Army from 1940-46. He organized junior golf programs in El Dorado, producing a crop of young golfers who did well at the high school and college level and some who turned pro. One of his proteges was Davis Love, Jr., who spent most of his professional career as a golf pro and teaching professional before he was killed in a plane crash in 1988. (He was the father of Davis Love, III, another well-known professional golfer.)

Another of Rountree's proteges in El Dorado was Richard Crawford, who turned professional in 1962, playing on the PGA Tour from 1964-72. Starting in 1966, Cooper sponsored him as the Village's touring professional in order to help advertise Bella Vista. He was inducted into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.

Rountree stayed on the job for over four years, by which time John Riordan had been hired as the second POA manager, replacing Ed Pease.

Rountree was well-respected, serving as president of the South Central Section of the PGA and being named the PGA Pro of the Year for Arkansas, but according to Gil Fite, in his book From Vision to Reality: "When Riordan ... began to look at various aspects of the administration, he concluded that the agreement Rountree had with the POA board was far too liberal. Rountree received profits from the pro shop and had other financial arrangements and benefits of which Riordan disapproved."

So at that point, Rountree left Bella Vista but he didn't go far. According to the Benton County Daily Record of April 2, 1995, he had a dream of some day owning his own golf course, "(And) in 1971 he realized his dream when he purchased the Prairie Creek Country Club located three miles east of Rogers and south of Highway 12. The front nine at Prairie Creek was completed in 1968 and the back nine was completed in 1970. With the help of his two sons, Don, who like his father is a PGA pro, and Bobby, course superintendent, Rountree went to work to make this one of the premier public golf courses in Arkansas. "The address of the club was 1585 Rountree Drive. (Rountree Circle, Drive and Lane in Bella Vista, off the south end of Chelsea, are also named after Hogan Rountree.)

The Daily Record published that article in April 1995 because Rountree was being inducted that week into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame.

Sadly, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported in its April 21, 2021, edition that Prairie Creek Country Club was closing after 50 years in the Rountree family, as announced by Hogan's two sons and co-owners, Don and Bobby Rountree. The article stated, "Don Rountree, 73, is the course pro and Bobby Rountree, 64, the course supervisor, and the two continued to run the place after Hogan died in January 2010 ... (They) had only recently begun accepting players again on a limited basis after being shut down for months because of the covid-19 outbreak."

The article quoted Don Rountree as saying, "What makes this place unique is that you're out in nature and not looking at somebody's back yard or front yard. There are literally hundreds and hundreds of trees out here and it's almost like being in a national park with the deer and other wildlife." Bobby Rountree added, "There's been a lot of friendships and acquaintances we've made that we cherish and value. But it's time."

Don "Hogan" Rountree died in 2010, following the death of his wife, Scyblene, in 2008. They are buried in the Benton County Memorial Park in Rogers.

