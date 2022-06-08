City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

June 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

June 20 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

June 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

June 30 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

June 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

June 8 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 13 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 16 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

June 23 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.