Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply for the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Through June 12

• Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Annual Garage Sale is June 6-12 at 2 Leafield Lane, hosted by Anita Werts, a board member, at her home. The garage sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

June 10 & 11

• The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is hosting its Artistry in Wood Show on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Assembly of God Church auditorium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., in Bella Vista. The show will be held daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free to the family friendly event. Kids can enjoy soap carving while adults visit with the carvers and pyrographers as they display their crafts and skills. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers will also be demonstrating fly tying. Lots of hourly door prize giveaways and some great raffle items will be offered by these local clubs.

June 11

• The United Lutheran Church will hold its first International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with Ukrainian Food. Part of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Relief Effort. Food will include Kielbasa, Pierogi and Yabluchnyk (Ukrainian Apple Cake). Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be Eat In or Grab n' Go. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to noon.

• The Bella Vista Garden Club is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and in celebration, a Garden Extravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 11, rain or shine. This will be a tour of seven unique private gardens within Bella Vista, each with its own theme. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from any garden club member or at the following businesses: The Bluebird Shed, 648 W Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista; Creeks Nursery, 8542 W McNelly Rd, Bentonville; and Arvest Bank locations in Bella Vista. Bella Vista gardens participating in the event are located at: 6 McKenzie Place; 6 Glencoe Lane; 5 Glencoe Lane; 2 Henry Circle; 17 Wimbledon Way; 53 Sunderland Drive; 17 Hambleton Drive.

June 14

• Flag Day - Bella Vista Community Band concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.