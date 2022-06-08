Hobbs State Park offering two summer camps

Summer camp is a very special place where kids come together to have fun, gain self-confidence and learn new skills. Within a safe and structured setting, children develop a sense of independence as they try new adventures away from home where they are left to problem solve and make decisions on their own. Best of all, children create memories that last a lifetime while at camp.

Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area offers summer camps for two different age groups this year.

Nature Explorers Summer Day Camp:

Wings & Creeping Things

Birds, Bats, Bees & Company

June 14-17, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 6-8 years old. Maximum of 12 campers. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $40 fee required (includes daily snack and camp shirt). Contact Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000 for reservations.

This pollinator-themed camp will include lots of hands-on exploration and fun-packed learning. Each day will include a discovery hike, craft, nature-based games, hands-on science activities, an interpretive program and plenty of time to make friends and memories. Some of the fun will include building a mason bee hotel to take home, hummingbird counts, birding adventures, scavenger hunts and water games. Participants can earn their AR State Park Explorer Badge.

Nature Explorers Summer Day Camp:

H2O Exploration

July 19-22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 9-12 years old. Maximum of 12 campers. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $60 fee required (includes daily snack, camp shirt and snorkel). Must bring a lunch. Contact Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000 for reservations.

This water-themed camp will include lots of hands-on exploration and fun-packed learning. Each day will include a discovery hike, a water activity, nature-based games, craft, an interpretive program and plenty of time to make friends and memories. Some of the fun will include "kicking" for special creatures found in the streams, and a field trip to test the water quality and be community scientists. The last day will include a boat-trip where we'll swim, snorkel, fish and explore an island in Beaver Lake. Participants can earn their AR State Park Explorer Badge.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.