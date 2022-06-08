Garden Extravaganza set June 11

The Bella Vista Garden Club's Garden Extravaganza, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 (rain or shine).

The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven unique private gardens within Bella Vista, each with its own theme. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden, a pollinator garden and one garden that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Tickets are $10 presale and $15 day of the event. Tickets may be purchased from any garden club member or at the following businesses:

• The Bluebird Shed, 648 W Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista

• Creeks Nursery, 8542 W McNelly Rd., Bentonville

• Arvest Bank locations in Bella Vista, 1802 Forest Hills Blvd., 70 Sugar Creek Center, 403 Towncenter

Tickets will be sold the day of the event at Creeks Nursery and at each garden site. Garden site addresses will be posted the day before the event Friday, June 10, on the club's website at bellavistagardenclub.com and on the Facebook event page and Bella Vista Garden Club group site.

Addresses are: