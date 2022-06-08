Fly Tyers to participate in Artistry in Wood Show

This weekend's Artistry in Wood Show won't be entirely about wood.

The 35th edition of this show, which is being put on by the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, will feature many works created by members of that club and demonstrations in carving, turning and pyrographics. Some finished products will be for sale while others will only be on exhibit for those attending the show to enjoy.

But another local club will also be in attendance, offering instruction and answering questions about the things in which that club specializes.

The group is the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, and members will be on hand tying flies and visiting with anyone who wants to know about the club and the many things it does throughout the community.

"Mainly what we're going to do is have some of our top fly tyers tying their favorite flies," said Kevin Huels, who is the club's vice president. "And then there's going to be some floaters that are just going to be up there talking about our club. We've been around 25 years and it's a great club."

Members won't be selling finished flies, but instead will be trying to reel in anyone interested in joining the club.

"We're just trying to get new members," said Huels. "We'll have demonstrations and people can ask questions. We've got some really phenomenal fly tyers in here."

The Fly Tyers Club is very active in conservation projects and sponsors fishing derbies for kids throughout the year as well as helping the Bella Vista Properties Association's Lakes and Fisheries Department with many of its projects.

Some individuals are members of both clubs and the fly tyers were happy to have been extended an invitation to join the woodcarvers as co-sponsors of the event.