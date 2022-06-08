OPINION: Rain, rain go away, just not completely

I have to admit that while I've been enjoying the sunny skies we've had lately, I'm not completely against a good rainy day or two and the benefits they bring to the area.

I know it may be too soon for Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon and his staff in the Property Owners Association's golf offices to be hearing this proclamation, especially after what they went through to pull off the Bella Vista Charity Classic, but yes, I do enjoy a rainy day.

A rainy week, though, is an altogether different deal.

It amazes me how much greener everything looks after a good, steady spring rain shower, and how much more vibrant the flowers appear, their colors popping, almost taking your breath away.

And sitting on a front porch swing during a slow summer shower? It's hard to find the words to describe that one, so I usually give up trying and give in to the inevitable nap brought on by the circumstances.

While the rain plays havoc with those POA officials trying to lower lake levels to get some projects taken care of, it serves to give a boost to a some of my favorite places where I like to stop and relax for a few moments every now and then.

The creek at Blowing Springs takes on a livelier pace after a good rain, as do the Pinion Creek falls as they roll under the bridge just below the Lake Ann spillway.

Those are just two of the locations I've found that afford a nice, easy place to relax and take in Bella Vista's wonderful outdoors. I'm always in search of others, places within earshot of a steady creek and just far enough away from traffic where you can't hear cars whizzing past.

When I worked as a teacher's assistant at an intermediate school and a big shower rolled through town I would tell the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders it was "raining cats and dogs" and that if they went outside they would probably "step in a poodle."

After a while they would beat me to the punch, giving me the silly forecast before I could give it to them.

I guess they recognized good humor when they heard it.

But I made sure not to tell that one during the WAPT and APT Tournaments. The golf staff probably was in no mood to laugh while up to its ears in rain, but by the time the skies had cleared at the end of the week it was smooth sailing due to the work put in by staff and groundskeepers who made the Highlands Golf Course solid enough to finish out the two tournaments and award trophies and cash.

Everyone I spoke with about the course conditions raved about what a great job the groundskeepers did in getting everything playable -- from tee boxes to fairways to greens. Sure, a golf ball or two found a patch of mud during the rounds, but staying out of the mud in the first place and, if you did get in it, getting out of it with as little difficulty as possible, is part of the game of golf. And the ones who handled the softer fairways and greens the best were the ones who set themselves up better for successful stretch runs.

My hat's off to the golf staff for successfully squeezing two golf tournaments out of a drenched, soggy mess, and to the team of volunteers, led by Ruth Hatcher, who coordinated those helpers, who navigated what I'm sure was a myriad of assignment and schedule changes, to make this year's classic as enjoyable and successful as possible.

I know Bella Vista's course superintendents and golf pros, like Highland's Alex Sanford, who always looked cool, calm and collected even while the showers took their time moving through Benton County, are hoping for clear skies for many weeks to come. But I also know that at some point we're going to be wishing for a shower or two. It always happens during an Arkansas summer.

I just hope the showers are not too few and far between and, when they roll through, they don't stay long enough to get the creeks back up out of their banks, that they just give our flowers a good soak and perhaps provide some nice conditions for a nap on the porch.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.