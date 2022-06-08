Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 31 were: Roy Knafla, Connie Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners May 31 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Bob Bower. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Art Hamilton. Texas Canasta winners -- None played. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 31 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; third -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; fourth -- Stan Neukircher and Harry Schoewe. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 1 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 26 were: North-South -- Joe Patton and John Frey; East-West -- Ernie Grant and Yvonne Washer

Winners May 31 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Marilyn Brown; East-West -- Len Fettig and Robert Gromatka

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 27 were: Table one -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Terry McClure. Table two -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Lloyd Forsyth. High Score -- Chuck Seeley. The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners May 28 were: Red Team (first)-- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Rich Smelter, Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuk and Sam Brehm. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]