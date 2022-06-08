Cancer Challenge is back

After a difficult few years, Teresa Burke-Ohlendorf, the executive director of the Cancer Challenge, is looking forward to an event that is almost back to normal.

The 2022 Cancer Challenge returned on Monday for its 29th year. Events will be going on all around Bella Vista beginning today. Golf is at Kingswood on Thursday and Friday. There's a youth trap shoot and social at the Property Owners Association's Gun Range on Thursday and an adult tournament on Friday. Tennis events begin at the Tennis Center on Thursday and continue on Friday.

One of the newest events, a pickleball tournament, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday on inside courts at the Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville. The Pickleball Tournament is popular and was already filled over a week ahead of the event.

Saturday events include a 10K run, a 5K run and a one mile walk which begin at Cooper Elementary School and use a course around Lake Bella Vista and Blowing Springs Park.

It's not quite normal, Burke-Ohlendorf said, but now that most businesses have returned to their offices, finding sponsorships, volunteers and donations for goody bags were all a little bit easier.

"Cancer Challenge is proud to have invested over $14.2 million into cancer care programs and services serving the Northwest Arkansas community," Burke-Ohlendorf said.

The Cancer Challenge still held some events during the pandemic, but everything was smaller.

"Cancer Challenge granted just short of $400,000 to six organizations serving cancer patients for the 2021-22 grant cycle," she said.

The Volunteer Dinner, which is the first event most years, wasn't held during the pandemic and the volunteers missed the opportunity to interact with other volunteers. With dozens of volunteers returning year after year, the dinner is a welcome opportunity to reconnect, she explained. It was the Monday event this year.

The final gala was held in 2021 because the staff found a venue that included a lot of outdoor space for social distancing. It worked out so well they are returning to the same venue -- about two weeks after the sports events -- on June 24 at Heroncrest in Elm Springs.

The guest speaker will be cancer survivor and Olympian Chaunte Lowe. There will be a live band, both a silent auction and a live auction, and outdoor games including corn hole and ax throwing.

Many long-time volunteers will be back, Burke-Ohlendorf said, including former POA tennis pro Paul Pautsch who has worked with the Cancer Challenge since it was called the Phillips Pro Celebrity Classic over 30 years ago.

In some ways, Burke-Ohlendorf said, the Cancer Challenge was well equipped to weather the pandemic. Since the beginning, the Cancer Challenge has been a very lean operation. Almost 100% of its income goes back out to the community in the form of grants to organizations that help cancer patients, including Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Hope Cancer Resources, the Community Clinic and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home.

Funds raised by the Cancer Challenge help patients with living expenses and basic necessities such as food, water and electric; prescription medication assistance, counseling and navigation; smoking cessation; cancer prevention education; nutrition and wellness program; life-saving screenings for colon, breast and cervical cancer; lodging for overnight stays during treatment; wigs, scarfs and hats; and hospice charity care.