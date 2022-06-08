Bella Vista Public Library Summer Reading Program set

The Bella Vista Library 2022 Summer Reading Program is set to kick off Monday, June 13. Readers can start logging books read, and then plan to join us to celebrate the program at the Summer Reading Beach Bash, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the library located at 11 Dickens Place.

The theme of this year's program is Oceans of Possibilities. Join us for assistance with program registration during the kickoff, plus kids' music with musician Will Parker.

This program is for readers of all ages and will run from June 13 to July 22. The library will offer events for everyone, from preschool-aged children to adults, to encourage everyone to take time this summer (and all year long!) to read.

Prizes from gracious sponsors in Bella Vista and surrounding areas are available for participants. There will be participation prizes and a grand prize drawing for each reading program. For a complete list of sponsors and prizes, visit https://bvpl.org/kids/summerreading.php.

Weekly special events will also be held during the program, including scheduled story times, movies at the library, programs presented by the Amazeum, Science with Mr. Jeff, Opera in the Ozarks and more. The library will host a pizza party on the last day of the program for those who have registered and completed the challenge. For a schedule of events, visit https://bvpl.org/kids/summerreading.php.

Follow the library's Facebook page – Bella Vista Library – and website at bvpl.org for all event listings.