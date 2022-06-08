Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 23

12:16 a.m. Police arrested David O'Reilly, 50, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Chelsea.

4:16 p.m. Police received a report at city hall that a man wanted to use the restroom at city hall, and, upon being told there was no restroom, the man went outside and began to urinate in the parking lot. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, May 24

8:48 a.m. Police received a report at New Life Christian Church that someone drove fast through the parking lot and never came in. The same individual reportedly came into a recent service and began talking to himself and had a machete in plain view in his vehicle, the report said.

Wednesday, May 25

12:22 p.m. Police received a report on Blandford Lane that someone had recently purchased a home in the area from an auction and drove by and noticed someone was apparently squatting in the house. They requested officers to be present when they returned with a locksmith.

Thursday, May 26

4:51 p.m. Police arrested Isaac Clodualdo Torres, 33, in connection with felony drug charges during a traffic stop at Highway 71 South and Trafalgar.

6:24 p.m. Police arrested Charles T. Rain, 55, in connection with DWI drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Friday, May 27

10:58 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Marcum, 45, Kenneth Bell, 46, and Gayla Milleson, 39, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Goodwill.

Saturday, May 28

4:33 a.m. Police arrested Alex Pfister, 38, in connection with DWI drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Highway 71 North and Riordan.

10:18 a.m. Police received a report on Dogwood drive that someone's neighbor trapped and stole their cat, and they said the neighbor confirmed they did it.

Sunday, May 29

9:05 p.m. Police arrested Randall Wayne Kelley, 61, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open container during a traffic stop at Evanton and Stirling.