Bella Vista Club News

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just north past Walmart and McDonald's. The speaker will be Ray Matkowski, a community-oriented person, who volunteers his spare time to at least three community organizations: Pedal It Forward, a group of volunteers that reconditions donated bicycles and distributes them to those in need; The BV Blue Bird Society and BV Fly Tyers. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Saturday, June 11, in Bentonville, Arkansas. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. "J" Street in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Route 279) in Bella Vista. Special guest artist James Rather, of Rather Unique Art, will teach a class on using pen and ink. All supplies will be furnished, for a minimal fee, by the club and there is no pattern. Those attending the meeting are welcome to display their paintings for other artists to view.

Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest for the re-purpose table. The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The next general meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13. The program will be "Microsoft Word vs LibreOffice Writer" which will look at two widely used word processing applications, what they have in common and where they conflict. If you don't have access to a fairly recent version of Microsoft Office, LibreOffice may offer a satisfactory no-cost alternative. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org)

June classes include:

Saturday, June 18 -- 9 a.m.-noon: Using Windows 10 -- Joel Ewing

Wednesday, June 22 -- 4-6 p.m.: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1 -- Justin Sell

Saturday, June 25-- 9-11 a.m.: Microsoft Word Basic Usage -- Joel Ewing

The only Help Clinic for June will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 15. The July 3 clinic has been canceled.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional household member. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

SCAC

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAC) will hold its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, featuring programs and constellations of the month. Monthly club meetings of SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information, please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Neal Family Farm in Rogers. The blueberry/blackberry farm is located at 1246 Laurel Ave. in Rogers. Meetings are open to the public. Members may participate in a blueberry dessert contest at the meeting.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Bella Vista Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events. The Honor Guard provides military honors at a funeral occurring within northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home director can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. Additional volunteers means the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests. For more information, go to vetwallofhonor.org.

Wall of Honor Tours

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps teach the important history of the nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421.

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.

• • •

Email club information to [email protected]